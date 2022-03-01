New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported an over five-fold surge in sales to 4,503 units last month, riding on the success of its mid-sized SUV Kushaq.

The company had sold 853 units in the same month last year.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro Likely To Debut in India This Month, Company Working on 150W SuperVOOC Fast Charging.

The sales in February 2022 were driven primarily by Kushaq SUV, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

“I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it's about having more happy customers and fans of Skoda Auto in India," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

Also Read | Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera Debuts at MWC 2022, Check Details Here.

This is the perfect platform for the company's newest family members -- Slavia 1.0 TSI and Slavia 1.5 TSI sedans -- to arrive and drive Skoda to even greater heights in the coming months, he added.

Skoda introduced the all-new Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI sedan on February 28, and Slavia 1.5 TSI is set for debut on March 3, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)