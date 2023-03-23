New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched Sagar Manthan, a digital platform having all the integrated data related to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and other subsidiaries.

According to an official statement, this dashboard will transform the workings of various departments by improving well-coordinated real-time information.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said the launch of the Sagar Manthan dashboard will have a significant impact on the overall performance of organisations.

Effective project monitoring can ensure the timely completion of projects, informed decision-making, and increased efficiency and effectiveness of projects, the statement quoted the minister as saying.

In future, this dashboard would further be integrated with input from CCTV cameras, live streaming from drones, an AI-based Algorithm to map actual progress digital twin features on board and a mobile app for easy access and usability by all stakeholders to increase efficiency, the statement added.

