Udupi (Karnataka), Apr 1 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday after being struck allegedly by a speeding car while crossing NH 66 in Brahmavara in Udupi district, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 AM when Vamsh Shetty, a Class 6 student at SMS School, was heading to a summer camp, they said.

The driver of the offending vehicle, Akhilesh (21), from Kalaburagi, was arrested by Brahmavara police, who have registered a case in connection with the incident, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the car was allegedly over-speeding as it approached from the Kundapur side, they said.

According to the police, Shetty was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His parents, originally from Vakvady village, reside in Brahmavara.

The incident occurred at a junction identified as a blackspot by district authorities due to frequent accidents.

Locals and leaders gathered near the hospital, renewed demands for a flyover, citing the lack of service roads and inadequate infrastructure.

The National Highways Authority of India has yet to act on these requests.

