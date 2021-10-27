New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Former chairman of Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) Bibhuti Bhusan Pattanaik has been appointed as an independent director to the board of StarAgri Warehousing and Collateral Management.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

In a statement, StarAgri said Pattanaik has served several public sector agri-companies in leadership positions during his career spanning over four decades.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

StarAgri will benefit from Pattanaik's vast experience augmenting finer risk and governance measures and building a more robust operational strategy.

With his appointment, StarAgri's board expands from two to three independent directors bringing in higher levels of corporate governance and boardroom effectiveness, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)