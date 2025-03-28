New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Strong winds swept through the capital on Friday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 32.3 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches below normal.

The minimum temperature, however, was recorded at 20.9 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 17 per cent and 51 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be at 15 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 205.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast an improvement, predicting a shift to the 'moderate' category over the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI NSM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)