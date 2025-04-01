New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has launched its new data centre campus spread across 5.59 acres in Kolkata at an investment of Rs 450 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres facility has an overall IT power capacity of 10 megawatt for the campus.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) in a statement said that it has unveiled an "AI-ready data centre campus in Kolkata with Rs 450 crore Investment".

The new data centre is set to go live in the second quarter of 2025.

The Kolkata facility expands STT GDC India's nationwide footprint to 30 data centres across 10 cities with a total IT load capacity of 390 MW, the statement said.

