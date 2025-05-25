Shimla, May 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the state government over the alleged mysterious death of power corporation engineer Vimal Negi and said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should resign as CM.

"The way the present state government has tried to suppress the truth in the Vimal Negi case and denied justice to his family makes it clear that CM Sukhu has lost the moral right to remain CM of the state," he said while addressing media persons during a press conference here.

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Negi went missing on March 10, and his body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur district.

"We can say that the government sacrificed Vimal Negi to shield its corrupt leaders. One can only wonder how many more sacrifices will be made in the future to hide the government's misdeeds," he added.

Kiran, who had alleged that Negi's seniors had harassed him for six months, demanded a CBI probe into the matter in April.

"...CM kept lying by claiming that the family never sought a CBI inquiry. Now, the high court has handed over the investigation to the CBI. We are grateful to the court for this decision."

Exposing an alleged instance of corruption, Thakur claimed that in the case of the Pekhubela Solar Power Project, rules required a 10% liquidation charge deduction, totalling Rs 22 crore. However, due to governmental pressure, the former CM asserted that a payment of Rs 13 crore had been allegedly released.

"This solar project is a major reason why Vimal Negi lost his life. It appears that Congress leaders, in collusion with government officials, protected and facilitated corruption. In fact, corrupt officials within HPPCL were not only protected but also empowered," he claimed.

Thakur also accused Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi of acting with excessive power allegedly granted by the government.

"The way he held a press conference against his superior and the DGP, clearly shows that he is acting under the protection of the current government. In his affidavit to the High Court, the DGP has made serious allegations against the SP," he said.

He also condemned SP Gandhi and the advocate general for allegedly challenging the High Court's ruling through public statements and said that this amounts to contempt of the court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)