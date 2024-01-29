New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Two men were seriously injured when their SUV rammed into two stationary tempos due to dense fog near Alipur area of the national capital, police said on Monday.

"A police PCR call was received at Alipur police station that one vehicle had hit two different vehicles on Karnal highway due to dense fog condition. A team rushed to the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Police found three vehicles were found involved in the crash.

The DCP said the first tempo was parked there after it broke down due to a tyre issue. The driver of the tempo asked for help from his friend, who parked his tempo just behind the the first on the highway, he said.

After some time a Scorpio car, which was coming from Haryana and on its way to Delhi, crashed into the tempo due to dense fog in the area, the officer said.

Deepak Yadav and Gaurav Yadav -- both residents of Badli village -- seated in the SUV got injured in the accident, the DCP said.

"Both the injured were rushed to hospital. The patients are under treatment. Their statement is yet to be obtained. Further investigation is underway," Singh added.

