New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Tata Motors on Tuesday launched Nexon EV Prime priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model range replaces the older version and now comes with various additional features like multi-mode regen, cruise control, indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, and enhanced charging timeout of 110 seconds.

The company is also extending these new features to over 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners, through a first of its kind software update from the company, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Acknowledging the efforts taken by early buyers, the company is offering the first software update to existing customers free of charge, from July 25 at its authorised service centres, it added.

Subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on a paid basis, the auto major stated.

"The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65 per cent," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Head Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy Vivek Srivatsa said.

With the new Nexon EV Prime, the company expects to further strengthen the strategy of keeping the product offerings fresh, he added.

"Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience," Srivatsa said.

The Nexon EV Prime comes with an ARAI certified range of 312 kms on a single charge with zero emissions.

The model range comes equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

It also offers a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor.

Furthermore, the car offers 35 mobile app-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

Tata Motors also sells the Nexon EV Max range, which comes with better range and features like ventilated front seats and air purifier, priced between Rs 18.34 to Rs 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Other features on the trims include auto vehicle hold, all disc brakes, wireless charger among others.

