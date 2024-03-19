New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Tata Steel on Tuesday said a board committee has approved raising of up to Rs 2,700 crore through debentures.

"The Committee of Directors (constituted by the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Ltd), at its meeting held today i.e., March 19, 2024, considered and approved the issue of NCDs," the steel major said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

The date of allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is March 27 and its maturity date is March 26, 2027.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

Shares of the company declined 0.64 per cent to Rs 148.65 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)