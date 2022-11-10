Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it is expanding in Illinois which will see it create 1,200 new jobs in the US state by the end of 2024.

At present, India's largest IT services exporter employs over 3,000 people in the state, which includes 1,100 hired in the last five years. It operates a facility in Naperville, which is one among 30 such outposts in the US.

TCS employees help digitally transform and grow businesses including United Airlines and Walgreens Boots Alliance from the Naperville facility, the company said in a statement.

"Our expansion in Illinois is driven by companies that use... obstacles as an opportunity to transform themselves and capture growth. They are investing to overcome today's challenges and become more resilient for tomorrow," Suresh Muthuswami, the chairman of North America for TCS, said.

The company is attracting talent in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other technologies to help clients become future-ready enterprises, he added.

The company is also working on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and computer science programmes since 2009 in the state, the statement said, adding that the investment in the local economy is accompanied by a commitment to accelerate the STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 25 per cent more students and teachers.

Till now, it has reached 32,000 students and 535 teachers in Illinois under the 'Ignite my Future in school' programme.

Illinois' Governor J B Pritzker welcomed the move from TCS to expand in his state by promising to create over a thousand jobs in the next two years.

