New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) TD Power Systems has posted about 83 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 53.02 crore in the March quarter, helped by higher income.

It reported Rs 29.02 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said.

Also Read | What Is CBSE's New Post-Result Process? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

The company's total income rose to Rs 358.94 crore from Rs 263.89 crore a year ago.

For the entire FY25, the net profit also fell to Rs 174.57 crore from Rs 118.34 crore in FY24.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share of Rs 2 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

It further approved re-appointment of Nikhil Kumar as Managing Director for a further term of five years commencing January 17, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)