Mumbai, May 12: The Bodoland Lottery Result of Monday, May 12, 2025, will be declared throughout the day, with the winning numbers being revealed at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery (Assam State Lottery Sambad) draws massive participation. The official Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), including the winners' list and ticket numbers of Monday's lucky draw, will be available for download in PDF format on bodolotteries.com.

The Bodoland Lottery is among several popular regional draws in India, alongside others like Day Thangam, Singam, Rosa, Swarnalaxmi, Deer, and more. These daily lotteries are not just a source of entertainment but also bring moments of hope to thousands. Participants are advised to cross-check the official site for accurate and updated results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is released in PDF format three times a day—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can check the latest draws by visiting the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the full list of winners and matching ticket numbers is clearly published. For quick access to the Bodoland Lottery Result today, May 12, visit the site and download the PDF to confirm your numbers without confusion. Here is the direct link to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Legal lotteries are run by at least 13 Indian states, each offering different formats such as daily, weekly, and monthly draws with varying prize amounts. These state-backed lotteries draw wide participation due to the promise of significant rewards. However, LatestLY urges players to engage responsibly. While lottery games can be exciting, it's crucial to be mindful of the risks and avoid spending beyond one's financial limits.

