Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure free sand supply for houses being built under the 'Indiramma' housing scheme.

During a review meeting on mines and mineral development, Reddy instructed officials to make sand available at lower prices for the general public.

He also ordered strict measures to curb black marketing and take strong action against the "sand mafia," according to an official release.

The CM further directed officials to conduct inspections and take action against those involved in "sand smuggling." Special officers will be appointed to monitor irregularities.

Additionally, District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been assigned the responsibility of overseeing sand distribution and enforcement, the release added.

The Indiramma Housing Scheme aims to provide housing for economically weaker sections. Under this initiative, the state government will distribute house pattas in the name of women.

