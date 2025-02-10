New Delhi, February 10: Phantom vibration syndrome (PVS) is also referred to as phantom ringing syndrome. Most of you might not have heard about it as it is a strange sensation where people feel their mobile phone is vibrating or hear it ringing when it is actually silent. It is like your brain plays a little trick on you, thinking your phone is calling for attention when it is not. It can happen to many of us, and it can be confusing. You might wonder why this happens, how common it is, or what you can do about it?

The sensation is often linked to excessive mobile phone use, which makes people to check their devices repeatedly. While it may seem harmless but frequent occurrences may indicate signs of stress or anxiety. Many people experience it without realising it, but what causes it? Is it a sign of something serious? What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

PVS is linked to mental health conditions and can be caused by prolonged mobile phone usage. As of 2024, people across the globe spend an average of 6 hours and 40 minutes daily looking at screens. The younger generation, especially Gen Z, has an even higher screen time with an average of around 9 hours each day.

The term "Phantom Vibration Syndrome" was first introduced in 2003 by Robert D. Jones, who described it as a psychological phenomenon. It refers to the false perception that a mobile phone is vibrating when it actually isn’t. However, Dr Rothberg argues that PVS is not a syndrome but a form of tactile hallucination, where the brain senses a vibration that does not exist.

Several studies have examined how common PVS is. In 2010, Rothberg et al studied PVS among medical staff and found that nearly 70% experienced it during daily activities. In 2015, Atul Kumar Goyal surveyed 300 postgraduate students at Kurukshetra University. The results showed that 74% experienced both phantom vibrations and phantom ringing, 17% had only phantom vibrations, and 4% experienced only phantom ringing.

Causes of Phantom Vibration Syndrome

The brain's cortex may misinterpret numerous sensory signals, which can lead to false perceptions of phone vibrations or ringtones when expecting a call or notification. The phenomenon can result from an over-reliance on mobile phones, which might impact personal priorities such as work, social life, or health.

The persistent placement of a phone in the same spot could also lead the brain to create a tactile memory. It may cause misinterpretation of other sensations as phone alerts. It may also linked to the regular use of phones in specific areas, and the nervous system could adapt to a particular response pattern. As a result, people might sense a phone's presence even when it is absent.

Symptoms of Phantom Vibration Syndrome

Anxiety

False alerts

Tingling sensation

Disruption of focus

Emotional disturbance

Psychological stress

Irritation or frustration

Dependency on the phone

Diagnosis of Phantom Vibration Syndrome

A detailed clinical history will be essential for diagnosing PVS. Medical professionals may begin by interviewing the patient to gather information on their experiences. They may inquire about the patient's smartphone use and mental health. A perceived stress scale (PSS) may be used to assess how an individual perceives stress. PSS is generally a psychological questionnaire used for this purpose. Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Spread to Nagpur After Spike in Pune, Know Causes, Symptoms and Treatment for This Neurological Disorder.

Treatment of Phantom Vibration Syndrome

Therapy or counselling can address the root causes of anxiety or attachment issues related to mobile phones. Professionals can offer strategies to manage emotional responses. Physical activity and stress-reduction techniques can be helpful to reduce the symptoms of phantom vibration syndrome. In cases of severe anxiety, medication prescribed by a healthcare professional may be necessary. It is advised to reduce mobile phone usage and avoid carrying the phone always in a specific location.

