Delhi, February 10: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning candidates, led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with Parvesh Sahib Singh, who defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, and Arvinder Singh Lovely, met Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Sunday, February 9, a day after dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As the BJP gears up to form the government in the state, discussions are underway regarding the next Delhi CM, even as specific details continue to be under wraps.

The BJP's victory marks the end of 28 years in opposition, defeating AAP, which had been in power for over a decade. In parallel, BJP leadership, including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, met with Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Panda and Sachdeva to discuss the upcoming Chief Minister selection. As all eyes remain on the BJP's next move, the excitement builds to learn the name of the new Delhi CM following the party's historic victory in the Assembly elections.

Delhi CM Announcement Date

Sources revealed that the new Delhi CM’s name will be announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to India, at which point the oath-taking ceremony for the new MLAs will also take place.

Front-Runners for the Post of Delhi CM

The race for the next Chief Minister of Delhi has sparked considerable interest, with several prominent figures vying for the top post. Parvesh Verma, known as a "giant-killer" for his stunning victory over AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, is seen as a strong contender. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who has played a crucial role in the party's electoral strategy and success, is also in the race for the next Delhi CM.

Veteran BJP leader Vijender Gupta, who has been a key figure in Delhi politics for years, also remains a potential candidate due to his experience and leadership. Satish Upadhyay, often considered the RSS's favourite, brings his organisational strength and grassroots connections to the table. Other key figures include Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma, who have steadily built their influence within the party.

BJP to Chose a Woman as Next Delhi CM?

Sources suggest that Delhi could see a woman Chief Minister emerging from the newly elected BJP legislators. Among the frontrunners is Shikha Roy, who made a significant mark by defeating AAP heavyweight Saurabh Bharadwaj. Another strong contender is Rekha Gupta, who triumphed in Shalimar Bagh with an impressive margin of over 29,000 votes.

Poonam Sharma, who secured the Wazirpur seat with a notable 54,721 votes, and Neelam Pehalwan, who won the Najafgarh seat with a remarkable 1,01,708 votes, are also being considered. These female leaders, who have demonstrated strong electoral performance, could potentially emerge as the face of the next Delhi Chief Minister.

After 27 years, the BJP has regained power in Delhi, sparking intense speculation about the next Chief Minister. While the decision remains uncertain, Virendra Sachdeva said that the central leadership will make the final choice. Drawing from the party’s history in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, the selection could surprise many. As the leadership evaluates its options, Delhi's political landscape is poised for a significant shift.

