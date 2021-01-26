Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday inspected the progress of the new Secretariat construction work here and instructed the authorities to speed it up.

He went around the construction site and interacted with engineers and also the representatives of the work agency, an official release said.

Rao directed them to speed up the works and maintain highest quality standards in the construction, it said.

During the visit, several state ministers and officials accompanied the Chief Minister, who had laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat complex in 2019.

The process of demolition of the iconic Secretariat complex in the heart of the city to pave way for construction of the new building began last year.

The opposition Congress and BJP had attacked the TRS government, questioning the need for a new secretariat complex, saying the old structure had served the needs of the government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, much bigger in size than Telangana.

The TRS, however, has said construction of a new complex was required to effectively cater to present day requirements and also as a symbol of prestige of the state formed six years ago.

