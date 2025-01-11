Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to make arrangements for laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new building for the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad by the end of January.

Reddy, during a meeting with officials, instructed them to initiate the transfer of land for the proposed hospital site from the police department to the health department.

The land is currently under the jurisdiction of the police department.

The CM told the officials to take steps to construct the hospital with all modern facilities, an official release said.

He emphasised that the hospital designs should be finalised to prevent any issues arising from future road expansions or flyover constructions.

The present OGH is a Nizam-era heritage building.

The government has undertaken the construction of a new hospital building as the century-old structure has been deemed unsafe for patients and staff.

