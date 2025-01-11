Mumbai, January 11: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has invited applications from Government Job seekers and Sarkari Naukri aspirants for ONGC Recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 108 posts of AEE and Geophysicist in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official ONGC website at ongcindia.com.

The registration process began on January 10, with the last date to submit the application being January 24. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held on February 23. Of the 108 vacancies, five posts are for Geologists, three posts for Geophysicists (Surface), two posts for Geophysicists (Wells), 11 posts for AEE(Production) – Mechanical, 19 posts for AEE(Production) – Petroleum and 23 posts for AEE(Production) – Chemical. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 34 Senior Superintending Engineer and Other Posts of IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2025 at iitk.ac.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

In addition to the above openings, there are 23 posts for AEE(Drilling)—mechanical, six posts for AEE(Drilling)—Petroleum, six posts for AEE (Mechanical), and 10 posts for AEE (Electrical). Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts mentioned above can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the Detailed Notification available here.

The selection process will comprise a Computer Based Test (Objective Type) comprising of four sections - General Awareness, the concerned subject, English Language and an Aptitude test for a total duration of two hours. The CBT Score will be considered by ONGC for shortlisting the candidates in a 1:5 ratio for the further selection process of Personal Interviews as per the criteria decided by the Management. The notification also stated that in case multiple candidates secure minimum cut-off marks, all of them will be shortlisted in relaxation of the specified ratio. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

After this, shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a Group Discussion. To apply for the ONGC recruitment drive, the application fee is INR 1000 for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates. On the other hand, SC/ST/PwBD category candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee. Applicant fees can be paid online. Candidates can check the official ONGC website for more details.

