Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC have inked a strategic pact with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Singapore, to drive destination awareness.

The strategic partnership aims at capitalising on the companies' viable leisure segments, according to a statement.

Singapore's e-visa and extensive air connectivity offer convenient access for multiple getaways to Sentosa, it said.

With Thomas Cook & SOTC's consumer data revealing high Indian appetite for experiential travel, Sentosa's diversity of unique leisure and entertainment makes it an Indian favourite, the statement added.

"Indians are travelling like never before. With short hauls and exciting experiential travel steering demand, Sentosa is perfectly poised to capture the strong and growing appetite from the India market," said Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head - Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation at Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sentosa Development Corporation, therefore, aims to showcase the premier island getaway's engaging experiences - to India's families/multi-generational families, young India's Millennial/Gen Z, couples and corporate MICE segment, among others, he said.

"Our strategic partnership with Sentosa will focus on extensive product curation, consumer engagement and promotions to drive visitations," Alapatt added.

