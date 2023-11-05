Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Three hardcore criminals were arrested in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, police said.

A country-made pistol and ammunition were recovered from the arrested criminals, who are wanted in several cases, including that of murder, they said.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

Following a tip-off about the presence of three criminals there, police raided Dayalachak Dinga Amb village in Hiranagar, a police spokesperson said.

Pankaj Singh, Manpreet Singh and Paras Sharma -- all residents of Jammu district-- were arrested and a country-made pistol, six live rounds and five mobile phones were recovered from them, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The spokesperson said several cases are registered against the trio at different police stations.

"Pankaj has been named in over a dozen cases, including one of murder, Paras in four cases and Manpreet in one case. Pankaj was recently released from Kot Bhalwal jail after spending over a year there," he said.

In another incident, two women drug peddlers were arrested with 15 grams of heroin and cash worth over Rs 1.20 lakh.

Balo and Asha Bibi, both residents of Khanpur, were arrested from their village based on a tip-off. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)