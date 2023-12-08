New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Edtech firm Toprankers has acquired Chinar Law Institute in Delhi and Gurgaon regions through its subsidiary Judiciary Gold, the company said on Friday.

The Gurgaon-based institute will serve as a new centre of Judiciary Gold by Toprankers.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

"This acquisition offers a wealth of opportunities. Our mutual dedication to excellence, coupled with the exceptional facilities, will enable aspiring legal minds to benefit from an immersive learning environment that goes beyond mere education," Centre & Academics Head at Judiciary Gold (Delhi and Gurugram) and Founder of Chinar Law Institute, Sparsh Jain, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)