New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced its foray into the CNG segment with the launch of Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder trims with the environment-friendly powertrain.

The two CNG trims of Glanza are priced at Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 9.46 lakh respectively.

The company, however, did not disclose the price of Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG variants.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said that being a customer centric company, the automaker believes in placing customers' interest at the forefront.

"Our goal at Toyota has always been to serve the market needs with a clear focus on customers' aspirations, and by providing the most viable products and services to our customers.

"With the same vision in mind, we are delighted to announce our foray in the CNG segment, driving in CNG variants for two of our much sought-after offerings, the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder," he noted.

With the latest addition, the company believes its customers will get more options in the market to choose from, Sood said.

