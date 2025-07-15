Visakhapatnam, Jul 15 (PTI) The final day of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam deliberated on regional trade, cruise tourism, maritime collaboration, and other key areas.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), which hosted the two-day conclave themed ‘Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', brought together ministerial delegations, port authorities, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries, according to an official release.

“The second day of the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave featured a series of high-level panel discussions focused on strengthening regional maritime cooperation, improving port efficiency, boosting cruise tourism, and advancing human resource development across the Bay of Bengal region,” the release added.

Participants noted that intra-regional trade under BIMSTEC, currently at just seven percent, must be increased.

Another session highlighted the need to streamline customs procedures, eliminate bottlenecks, and address gaps in logistics infrastructure to enable seamless cargo movement and improve port efficiency, it further said.

Participants also discussed the vast potential for cruise tourism in the BIMSTEC region, which boasts vibrant coastal ecosystems, rich cultural heritage, and diverse marine biodiversity.

