Tirupati, Mar 22 (PTI) The recommendation letters of Telangana public representatives for Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan (visit to deity) here will be accepted from March 24, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Saturday.

"As per the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the letters of recommendation from the public representatives of Telangana state will come into effect from Monday, March 24th onwards," said a press release from TTD.

However, the TTD noted that there will be no VIP break darshan on March 25 and 30 in view of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam and Ugadi festival respectively.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, the wealthiest Hindu shrine in the world.

