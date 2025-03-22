New Delhi, March 22: India Post has announced the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025 merit list for 21,413 vacancies. Candidates who applied can check their selection status on the official website — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The GDS recruitment does not involve an examination. Instead, selection is based on Class 10 marks. The merit list is prepared circle-wise and is available for download from the website.

How To Check Application Status

Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the GDS application status link.

Enter the registration number.

View and download the status PDF for future reference.

How to Download the Merit List

Visit the official website.

Click on the merit list PDF link.

Enter login details (application number, date of birth).

The merit list PDF will be displayed.

Download and print for reference.

Recruitment Across Multiple States

The recruitment covers Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Salary Details

Selected candidates will receive salaries ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 29,380 per month, depending on their role.

For more information, visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

