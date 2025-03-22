Punjab, March 22: Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025 has been announced today at 8 PM. The results were declared on the official Punjab government websites punjabstatelotteries.gov.in and punjablotterystore.com in the presence of government officials. If you purchased a lottery ticket for Punjab State Holi Bumper Lottery 2025, this could be your lucky day, as the first prize for the Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery 2025 is INR 2.50 crore.

The Punjab State Lottery is organised by the Punjab government. It not only generates revenue but also provides employment opportunities in the state.

How to Check Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result?

Visit the official website punjablotterystore.com.

Select the ‘Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025’ section.

Enter your ticket number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Prize Details

First Prize: INR 2.50 crore

Second Prize: INR 1 crore

Third Prize: INR 20 lakh (for 5 winners)

Other Prizes: INR 10 lakh to INR 50 lakh

The ticket price for the Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery 2025 was INR 500. If you purchased a ticket, your fortune could change tonight, making you a crorepati! Keep checking the Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result and verify your winnings now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).