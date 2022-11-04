New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased by 59 per cent to Rs 373 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, riding on the back of strong sales across markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 234 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 8,561 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 6,483 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 12 per cent in the September quarter at 10.27 lakh units as compared with 9.17 lakh units in the second quarter last year.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

"This was delivered despite challenges in international markets due to the economic slowdown and higher inflation in some of the key markets," the company said.

Though the premium motorcycle sales improved over the first quarter, the full demand could not be met due to the continued limited availability of semiconductors during the second quarter, it added.

"There was a month-on-month improvement of premium motorcycle sales in Q2 and the supply constraints are expected to further ease out in Q3," TVS Motor Company said.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 1.84 per cent down at Rs 1,113.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)