Bijnor, May 6 (PTI) Two men on a motorcycle were killed in a head-on collision with a car in the Mandawali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

Mandawali SHO Rampratap Singh said the accident occurred at the Walia Tirahe in Bhaghuwala, where a car and a motorcycle crashed into each other.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

Priyam (22) and Vaibhav (21) suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Five people in the car were also injured and are receiving treatment at a local hospital, the SHO added.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)