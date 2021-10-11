Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 11 (PTI) Two cattle traders were killed and five others were injured when the pick up van in which they were travelling turned turtle at Danu Bhanua jungle in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district early Monday morning, police said.

Also Read | Oppo ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12 Launched, Check Upgrade Roll-Out Timeline, Eligible Smartphones & New Features.

Superintendent of police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said those killed were identified as residents of Deoghar district.

Also Read | Tesla Starts Rolling Out Full Self-Driving Beta 10.2 Software: Report.

They were on their way to Sherghatti in Bihar to fetch goats for the Durga Puja festival, he said.

The police said the injured were rushed to Chouparan government hospital, where they were provided first aid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)