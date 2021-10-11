Oppo has officially launched the global version of the ColorOS 12 custom skin UI. The new UI was previously rolled out in China and today, the company has announced the same for the global market. It is based on Google's Android 12 operating system. The company has released two images on its official global Twitter account which showcases the public beta version rollout timeline, eligible smartphones that will receive the update and steps to apply for ColorOS 12 beta version.

The global version of ColorOS 12 will first make its way as a public beta update to Oppo Find X3 Pro users in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Indian Oppo users will reportedly receive the beta update from next month starting with Reno6 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Find X2.

From December 2021, Reno 6 Z 5G, Reno5 Pro, Reno5 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, A74 5G, A73 5G devices will get the ColorOS 12 beta update. The rest of the devices will get the update by the second half of 2022.

📢 The #ColorOS12 upgrade roll-out timeline is here! 📝 Discover how to apply for the beta version 👇 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/ml8cHWhW8a — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) October 11, 2021

To apply for the beta version of ColorOS 12 head over to 'Settings' > 'Software Update' > tap on the Settings symbol > 'Trial Version' > 'Beta Version' > 'Fill in Your Information' > 'Apply Now'. Then go to 'Software Update' > 'Download Now'. The new ColorsOS 12 custom skin gets new soft icons, animations and support for 13 major Indian languages. It also has a redesigned UI and many security, privacy and productivity features.

The ColorOS 12 global version is built on Oppo's Infinite Design concept and comes equipped with an AI-driven system booster, reducing the device's ageing rate to less than 3 percent after 3 years of daily usage. It includes many of Android 12's stock features like the wallpaper-based Material You theme. The new UI also brings Omoji that can be used as emojis. It uses facial data and algorithms to create a user-specific avatar. In addition to this, there is a PC Connect feature that allows users to transfer data between PCs and ColorOS 12 devices seamlessly.

