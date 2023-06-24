Kochi, Jun 24 (PTI) The two-day workshop on 'Innovative Approach Towards Urban Poverty Alleviation', jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and Kudumbashree concluded here on Saturday.

Kudumbashree said the workshop shared the best practices of the state and union territories in urban poverty alleviation.

The officials of Housing and Urban Affairs visited the Kudumbashree Initiative for Business Solutions-KIBS at Kochi Metro and Water Metro.

The team, led by Rahul Kapoor, Joint Secretary and Mission Director of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission and PM SVANidhi, also visited the Samridhi Hotel at Kochi Corporation run by Kudumbashree which serves affordable meals at Rs.10.

The team had interactions with Loknath Behra, the Managing Director of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd and the Kudumbashree NHG members.

On the last day of the national workshop on 'Innovative Approach Towards Urban Poverty Alleviation', two Technical Sessions were held on 'International Best Practices in Urban Poverty Reduction' and 'Convergence for Inclusive Urban Livelihoods'.

State Minister for Local Self Government Department and Excise, M B Rajesh, had on Friday inaugurated the event and said that the DAY-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) in Kerala has been able to reach out to the significant section of urban poor.

He had expressed hope that the workshop would give a proper direction and new inspiration for the NULM.

Kapoor had said that NULM and PM SVANidhi are two of the schemes that focus on the social aspect of urban areas under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, that look at the softer elements or aspects of improving the lives of the people, especially the vulnerable and directly connecting with them.

The objective of the National Workshop was to provide a robust platform for cross learning, i.e., to help to know and understand the best practices of the States and Union Territories implementing NULM, including Kerala, a statement had said.

