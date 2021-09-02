Udhagamandalam, Sep 2 (PTI) As part of efforts to inoculate all citizens in Nilgiris district, authorities have made it compulsory for those who want to buy liquor in state-run TASMAC outlets to produce vaccination certificates to show that they have taken two doses against Covid-19.

This step was part of the drive to vaccinate the residents, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursday.

Also Read | Nexarise - The Rising Innovators of the 21st Century.

Stating that almost 97 per cent of the population in the district was administered vaccine doses, either first or second, she told reporters that the administration wanted all the citizens to take the second jab also and decided on such a step to reach the target. Aadhaar cards are also required to be submitted along with the vaccination certificates to purchase liquor at the TASMAC outlets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)