New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Two entities on Tuesday offloaded shares of Swan Energy for Rs 352 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 2I Capital and Ares Australia Management sold nearly 85 lakh shares of Swan Energy in the price range of Rs 414-414.09 apiece.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam: Response Sheet of Common Admission Test Examination Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till December 8.

This took the aggregate deal value to Rs 351.92 crore.

Shares of Swan Energy jumped 7.57 per cent to close at Rs 449.55 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

SBI Life Insurance, Samco Mutual Fund (MF), Bandhan MF, Societe Generale, Ashibhadarsh Ventures, and India Emerging Giants Fund, among others were the buyers of the shares of Swan Energy.

In a separate transaction on the NSE, private equity firm TPG divested its entire 9.86 per cent stake in Shriram Properties for Rs 190 crore through an open market transaction.

TPG through its affiliate TPG ASIA SF V Pte Ltd sold 1,67,56,351 shares, amounting to a 9.86 per cent stake in Shriram Properties, as per the bulk deal data with NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 113.40 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 190 crore..

Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund and BNP Paribas Arbitrage picked up a total of 19,62,732 shares of Shriram Properties, while details of the other buyers of the shares could not be ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of Shriram Properties climbed 6.68 per cent to settle at Rs 126.95 per piece on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)