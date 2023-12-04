The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have announced the release of the teaser of the movie during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. A source said: "The teaser cut is locked and loaded with action featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It’s in the final stages of post-production at the moment and the team is committed to bringing it during the Republic Day 2024 weekend." Tiger Shroff Shares Pics From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets and His Ripped Physique Will Make You Drool!.

"The teaser will screen all across with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, as team BMCM will be locking a deal with cinema owners for a big splash on the big screen,” revealed the source close to the development. The highly awaited teaser, currently in the final stages of post-production, promises to showcase the high-energy performances of both Akshay and Tiger, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the impending release of the film. Akshay Kumar Performs Bike Stunt For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Despite Knee Injury (Watch Video).

The action film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and also stars Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar. Apart from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger has Rambo, Hero No 1, directed by Jagan Shakti and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in the pipeline.

