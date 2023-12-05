Lucknow, December 5: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow released the response sheet of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam today, December 5. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2023 examination can visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in to check and download the CAT response sheet.

"Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M.)," a notification on the official website read. The Common Admission Test exam was held on November 26 in three slots. UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Hall Ticket for December Examination To Be Released Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The CAT 2023 exam consisted of 66 questions, of which 24 were from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 were on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and 22 were on Quantitative Ability (QA). A total of 3.28 lakh candidates had registered for the CAT 2023 examination.

However, only 2.88 lakh candidates or 88 percent of the applicants, appeared for the examination. The duration of the entrance exam was 120 minutes for all candidates and 160 minutes for PWD candidates. With the release of the response sheet, IIM Lucknow has also invited candidate feedback.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the preliminary answer key can do so until December 8. Once received, a panel of experts will review candidates' complaints. Revised answers will be published on the final key if the objections are found to be valid. CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Time Table Likely to be Released in First Week of December on cbse.gov.in, Know How To Check.

The entrance examination results will be announced after the answer key's final release. Only those candidates who clear the CAT 2023 examination can apply for admission to their preferred B-schools.

