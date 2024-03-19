Alibag, Mar 19 (PTI) The police have arrested two persons involved in the murder of a man in Maharashtra's Raigad district six years ago, an official said.

The local crime branch on Monday arrested Omkar Sunil Shinde and Rohit Vishnu Patil in connection with the death of Jayesh Kashinath Khude, a resident of Tawane village, the official said.

Khude's body was found in a culvert under Rasayani police station limits on April 13, 2018, following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, he said.

The police recently received a tip-off about the involvement of Shinde and Patil, and they were detained, the official said.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the accused and the victim and on the day of the incident, the duo allegedly took Khude to an isolated area, stabbed him to death and threw his body in a culvert, he said.

