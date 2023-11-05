Bhadohi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Two men drowned in the Ganga river here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Koirauna police station area on Saturday evening, they said.

"Akash Pandey and Vishnu Singh jumped into the river and were swept away by the strong current. Their friend, who was on the river bank, informed police about the incident," said Circle Officer (CO) Prabhat Rai.

The bodies of the two men, who were in their early 20s, were fished out of the river on Sunday evening with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

