Chatra, Jul 15 (PTI) Two smugglers have been arrested with 400 gm of opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said police got a tip off that two opium smugglers are near district headquarters town on Friday morning.

“We arrested them and recovered 400 gm of opium, two mobile phones and a four-wheeler without a number plate from them,” Kumar told in a press briefing.

The arrested smugglers are residents of Line Mohalla and Chhath Talab area of the district.

The SDPO said a case has been registered at Sadar Police station under IPC and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

