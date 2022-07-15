Honor, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Pad 8 tablet soon. Ahead of the launch, the tablet has been spotted on the SIG certifications website. The listing spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma is shared on his Twitter account. The listing showcases the tablet with the model number HEY-W09. In addition to this, the listing reveals that the Honor Pad 8 will come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. Honor X40i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chipset Debuts in China.

That's all the Bluetooth SIG certification website reveals. According to a previous report, a tablet with the same model number was listed on China's 3C website. The listing revealed that the device will get 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor Pad 8 is likely to be introduced as the successor to the Honor Pad 7, which was launched in 2021. It features a 10.1-inch FHD display, a MediaTek Helio P22T, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it comes with a single 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It is priced at CNY 1,399.

