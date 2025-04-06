Nainital, Apr 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday acquitted a man convicted by a lower court in a dowry death case.

The man was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 2,000 by a lower court for the death of his wife within a year of their marriage.

He was acquitted by a single-judge bench of Justice Pankaj Purohit for want of evidence.

Almora resident Ramesh Chandra married Munni Devi in 2000. Within a year of their marriage, Munni Devi died under mysterious circumstances and her relatives accused Chandra of murder.

They alleged that whenever Munni Devi returned home, she would complain about harassment by her in-laws and say that her husband had been demanding Rs 1.25 lakh and 40 grams of gold.

During the hearing, Chandra said he had been wrongly implicated and that his wife was suffering from illness and fits. Suffering under epileptic seizures, she consumed poison to end her life. However, he and his family were wrongly implicated in matters of dowry death.

He said the fact that his wife suffered from epileptic seizures was hidden from him before their marriage.

Chandra further said that there was no hearing relating to the illness of his wife during the trial.

Keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, the high court overturned the lower court judgment and acquitted Chandra.

