Mumbai, April 5: The Bodoland Lottery results for Saturday, April 5, 2025, will be declared today, bringing excitement among lottery enthusiasts in Assam. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Assam State Lottery Sambad is among the most anticipated draws in the region. The lottery is held three times a day, with results published online at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.
Participants can check their ticket numbers on the official website bodolotteries.com, where the winning list is available in PDF format for easy access. The Bodoland Lottery continues to be a major attraction in Assam, with thousands of people taking part daily. Stay tuned for the latest updates and check your luck!
When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).