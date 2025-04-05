Mumbai, April 5: The Bodoland Lottery results for Saturday, April 5, 2025, will be declared today, bringing excitement among lottery enthusiasts in Assam. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Assam State Lottery Sambad is among the most anticipated draws in the region. The lottery is held three times a day, with results published online at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

Participants can check their ticket numbers on the official website bodolotteries.com, where the winning list is available in PDF format for easy access. The Bodoland Lottery continues to be a major attraction in Assam, with thousands of people taking part daily. Stay tuned for the latest updates and check your luck!

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results are announced daily at designated times, with the winning numbers published on the official website. Players can visit the site to view results online or download the PDF for verification. To ensure accuracy and avoid misleading information, participants should refer only to the official portal, bodolotteries.com. The Assam State Lottery Sambad maintains transparency, making it a reliable choice for regular lottery enthusiasts. Lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Sikkim. Each state runs its own lottery system, with popular draws like the Nagaland State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Sikkim Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery attracting thousands of participants daily. These lotteries feature multiple draws and varying prize categories. However, participants are advised to play responsibly, keeping in mind the potential risks of gambling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).