Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Unclaimed gold was seized from a plane which arrived here from Dubai, Customs department said on Sunday. Customs sleuths at the airport here recovered two packets wrapped in black adhesive tape, beneath the cushion of one of the passenger seats in the aircraft.

On opening the packets, gold in paste form was recovered, Commissioner of Customs Rajan Choudhry said in a release.

In another incident, authorities recovered gold which was concealed in the rectum of a 49-year-old passenger who arrived from the same flight.

The value of gold seized in the two incidents was Rs 23.6 lakh and an investigation was on, he said.

