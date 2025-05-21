Gurugram, May 21 (PTI) Union Minister and local MP Rao Inderjit Singh reviewed the city's preparedness for the monsoon season with a focus on making its drainage system efficient in managing waterlogging.

According to an official statement, he visited residential areas near Jharsa Bund and Sector 15 to review the upkeep of the drainage system.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

At the meeting, the minister directed officials to strengthen the city's drainage system and ensure timely cleaning of drains and water channels.

The officials were instructed to also focus on rejuvenating artificial lakes and ponds and promote water conservation, an official said.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

Singh told officials of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and GMDA to formulate plans to collect rainwater and integrate the drainage system with water bodies. "Traditional structures like check dams and ponds should be revived to support groundwater recharge," he said.

The minister emphasized that Gurugram, being the economic capital of Haryana, must avoid waterlogging issues that can negatively affect the city's global image.

He instructed officials to make all necessary preparations before the monsoon and work towards a permanent solution for waterlogging.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar mentioned that temporary pumps have been placed at the Hero Honda Chowk, and permanent solutions are being implemented.

A 2.3 km master drain from the Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bharadwaj Chowk is under construction, he said, adding that additional pumps have been installed to prevent waterlogging in the Narsinghpur area.

For the Golf Course Road, 44 check dams have been built in the Aravalli region, Kumar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)