Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc on Wednesday said it has collaborated with global technology solutions provider Unisys, as it aims to transform Information Technology service management solutions for mid-market and enterprise companies.

The new strategic relationship underscores Freshworks' vision to scale the global distribution of its services software and underscores a shared commitment to serving the mid-market which is an often overcharged and under-served segment in the IT Service Management, a company statement said.

"Our collaboration with Unisys is driven by a shared view that the market needs a fresh approach to IT services. Together, we aim to disrupt the status quo with easy-to-use and deploy software that gives IT, operations and business teams the ability to deliver exceptional experiences; without complexity," Freshworks Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Partners, Laura Padilla said.

"The deep expertise and global reach of Unisys make the company the perfect partner to help us rapidly expand into both the mid-size and large enterprise markets," Padilla added.

As the first large-scale Managed Service Provider in the Freshworks ecosystem, Unisys introduces a powerful new channel for Freshworks.

Unisys serves a diverse range of industries, including commercial, financial service and public sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Freshworks to deliver innovative solutions to mid-market and large enterprise companies. This collaboration leverages our global workforce of IT professionals and our vast expertise in IT Service Management and field services," said Patrycja Sobera, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Workplace Solutions business unit at Unisys.

"Together, we are well positioned to drive significant value for our clients, enhancing their operations and delivering exceptional service experiences," Sobera said.

Freshworks' expanding partner ecosystem which includes over 500 active partners continues to grow with this strategic collaboration. With the global workforce of IT professionals at Unisys, the partnership positions Freshworks for accelerated growth while reinforcing its mission to make IT Service Management accessible to mid-market businesses, the company added.

