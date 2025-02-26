Mumbai, February 26: If you are a student who has been assigned the responsibility of presenting important news headline in the school assembly, then we have a list ready for you. We have shortlisted the school assembly news headlines of today. From national news to global affairs and sports updates, below are the key developments that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for February 27, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.

National News Headlines

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi, Seeks Centre’s Approval for Hyderabad Metro Expansion, Other Infra Projects

‘Am Congressman by Birth’: DK Shivakumar Dismisses Reports of His Getting Close to BJP

Maharashtra To Sign MoU With ‘Youth for Jobs’ To Generate Employment for Divyangs

‘One Person, One Post’: Dilip Jaiswal Resigns As Bihar Cabinet Minister

Tamil Nadu Won’t Oppose Hindi if It’s Not Imposed on Us, Says CM MK Stalin

International News Headlines

Israeli Ambassador Backs Donald Trump’s Gaza Proposal, Cites ‘Some Gaps’ With Biden Administration

Tropical Cyclone Alfred Forecast To Make Landfall on Australia’s Northeast Coast Soon

After Weeks of Diplomatic Silence on China Issue, Cook Islands PM Writes to New Zealand

Post-Balakot Airstrikes, Pakistan Continues To Hide Number of Soldiers Killed

Business News Headlines

Wow! Momo Reports Rs 114 Crore Loss in FY24, Rising Costs Eat Into Profits

Punjab Industry Facing Losses Due to Highway Closure by Farmers: AAP

India’s Tablet Market Clocks Robust 42% Growth in 2024

Australia Sets Up USD 16 Million Fund To Boost Trade, Investment Ties With India

Entertainment News Headlines

Silambarasan Unveils First Look of Balaji Murugadoss’s Sports Drama ‘Runner’

‘The Eye’ Starring Shruti Haasan To Open 5th Wench Film Festival

Ganesh Acharya and Varun Dhawan Pay Tribute to Lord Shiva With Song ‘Shivoham’

Shooting of Bhumika Chawla-Starrer ‘Euphoria’ Wrapped Up

Paris Hilton Shares Pictures From Her Birthday Bash Featuring Her Children

Sports News Headlines

WPGT 2025: Another Amateur Saanvi Somu Takes Lead on Day 2

ICC Clears Australian Spinner Matt Kuhnemann’s Bowling Action

Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Handed Two-Game Ban by Football Association

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 06:40 PM IST.