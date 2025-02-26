Mumbai, February 26: If you are a student who has been assigned the responsibility of presenting important news headline in the school assembly, then we have a list ready for you. We have shortlisted the school assembly news headlines of today. From national news to global affairs and sports updates, below are the key developments that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for February 27, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.
National News Headlines
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets PM Modi, Seeks Centre’s Approval for Hyderabad Metro Expansion, Other Infra Projects
- ‘Am Congressman by Birth’: DK Shivakumar Dismisses Reports of His Getting Close to BJP
- Maharashtra To Sign MoU With ‘Youth for Jobs’ To Generate Employment for Divyangs
- ‘One Person, One Post’: Dilip Jaiswal Resigns As Bihar Cabinet Minister
- Tamil Nadu Won’t Oppose Hindi if It’s Not Imposed on Us, Says CM MK Stalin
International News Headlines
- Israeli Ambassador Backs Donald Trump’s Gaza Proposal, Cites ‘Some Gaps’ With Biden Administration
- Tropical Cyclone Alfred Forecast To Make Landfall on Australia’s Northeast Coast Soon
- After Weeks of Diplomatic Silence on China Issue, Cook Islands PM Writes to New Zealand
- Post-Balakot Airstrikes, Pakistan Continues To Hide Number of Soldiers Killed
Business News Headlines
- Wow! Momo Reports Rs 114 Crore Loss in FY24, Rising Costs Eat Into Profits
- Punjab Industry Facing Losses Due to Highway Closure by Farmers: AAP
- India’s Tablet Market Clocks Robust 42% Growth in 2024
- Australia Sets Up USD 16 Million Fund To Boost Trade, Investment Ties With India
Entertainment News Headlines
- Silambarasan Unveils First Look of Balaji Murugadoss’s Sports Drama ‘Runner’
- ‘The Eye’ Starring Shruti Haasan To Open 5th Wench Film Festival
- Ganesh Acharya and Varun Dhawan Pay Tribute to Lord Shiva With Song ‘Shivoham’
- Shooting of Bhumika Chawla-Starrer ‘Euphoria’ Wrapped Up
- Paris Hilton Shares Pictures From Her Birthday Bash Featuring Her Children
Sports News Headlines
- WPGT 2025: Another Amateur Saanvi Somu Takes Lead on Day 2
- ICC Clears Australian Spinner Matt Kuhnemann’s Bowling Action
- Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Handed Two-Game Ban by Football Association
