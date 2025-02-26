Mumbai, February 26: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to release the official examination schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) exams soon. Candidates who registered for the 11,558 open positions, comprising 8,113 graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level posts, should monitor the official RRB websites for updates.

Once the schedule is released, candidates can download it directly from the RRB's official website. The RRB NTPC exam aims to fill various non-technical roles within the Indian Railways. Scroll down to know the steps to check and download the RRB NTPC exam date 2025. RRB NTPC Exam Date: When Will Railway Recruitment Board Release NTPC UG and Graduate-Level Exam Dates? Know Latest Updates and How To Check Exam Schedule.

How to Check RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025:

Visit the official websites at indianrailways.gov.in and rrbcdg.gov.in.

Once on the home page, check for the 'NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification' and click on it.

The exam schedule will appear on your screen.

Download the exam date in PDF format for future reference.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 Selection Process:

The selection process will involve Computer Based Tests (CBTs), including CBT-1 (Preliminary) and CBT-2 (Main). Depending on the specific role, candidates may also undergo computer-based typing skill tests or aptitude tests, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Telangana Govt Directs All CBSE, ICSE, State-Board Schools To Make Telugu a Mandatory Subject for Class 9 and 10.

The application window for graduate-level posts was open from September 14 to October 13, 2024, while undergraduate-level applications were accepted from September 21 to October 20, 2024. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board to know latest news updates on RRB NTPC exam date.

