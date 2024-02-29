Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) A court here on Thursday convicted 15 people of killing a man in 2019 over an old rivalry and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar convicted all the 15 accused -- Irshad, Nafees, Farhan, Irfan, Ehsaan, Shahzad, Yunus, Anees, Sagir, Irfan, Parvez, Tehseen, Dhola, Vakil and Shakeel.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

On August 12, 2019, a violent clash occurred between two groups of the same community over old enmity in which Rafiq was killed and eight others were seriously injured, government advocate Ramniwas Pal told PTI

He said that a case was registered against 15 people in this case on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)