Sultanpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Two men died when their motorcycle was hit by a roadways bus on an overbridge near the market in kotwali police station area here, police said on Monday.

Police officials said a bus from Sultanpur depot hit an oncoming motorcycle on Sunday evening. Sandeep Sharma (32) and Santosh Sharma (26) who were on the motorcycle died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the bus driver fled from the spot and abandoned the bus after the accident.

The deceased were returning home from a family function, they said.

