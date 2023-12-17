Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her brothers who threw her body in Ganga canal here, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said, “We arrested two men -- Sufiyan and his cousin Mahtab -- from near the Ganga canal in Muradnagar police station area on Saturday.”

The duo confessed to killing their sister Sheeba and throwing her body into the canal, he said.

According to police, the duo were angry over Sheeba's alleged relationship with a man belonging to a different community.

"Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into action to locate the body in the canal," the officer said.

Police have lodged a case regarding the matter and initiated an investigation. Sufiyan is a native of Haridwar and his cousin is from Muzaffarnagar.

They were currently living in Shahdara.

